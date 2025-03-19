BREAKING: Ripple surges 11% as US SEC lawsuit ends

According to Ripple communication, the US Securities and Exchange Commission case against the crypto company has finally ended. Markets awaited for that moment since a few quarters, as Trump signalled deregulation and more support for crypto-friendly policies in the United States. Ripple (XRP) price soars almost 12% after the statement, easing investors concerns. Today, crypto markets sentiments are slightly better than yesterday, with Bitcoin approaching $84.5 - $85k zone ahead of the Fed decision scheduled at 6 PM GMT. Source: xStation5 Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

