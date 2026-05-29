  
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

13:50 · 29 May 2026

BREAKING: Sharp drop of the CAD; Canadian GDP data spooked investors 🚨

The Canadian economy contracted by 0.1% in Q1 2026, while the market had expected growth of as much as +1.5%. On a month-over-month basis, March saw a decline of  0.1% m/m (est. 0.0%), and annual GDP growth was a mere 0.4% y/y  compared to the expected 0.9%. The data confirms that the Canadian economy is increasingly feeling the effects of the trade war with the US—exports are slowing sharply, and consumption is not making up for the losses. This opens the door to further rate cuts by the Bank of Canada, which had already signaled caution.  CAD under heavy pressure — USDCAD has skyrocketed.  

 

Source: xStation

29 May 2026, 14:40

RBNZ Regime Change: The Ultimate Hard-Hawk Pivot 🦅 Time to shine for NZD 🇳🇿
29 May 2026, 13:41

German inflation data well below expectations. A dovish signal for ECB?
29 May 2026, 12:34

Oil prices decline on deal hopes, as market looks towards a busy June
29 May 2026, 10:08

EU50 near record highs: broad-based gains and buybacks support european equities 🔎

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