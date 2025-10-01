BREAKING: SPA35 dips 0.6% as PMI hits 4 month low 📉 🇪🇸

08:15 AM BST, Spain - PMI Data for September: HCOB Spain Manufacturing PMI: actual 51.5; forecast 53.8; previous 54.3; Spain’s manufacturing sector grew at its slowest pace since June, with both production and new orders losing momentum after August’s strong rebound. Export orders fell, and employment posted its first decline since February. The SPA35 slid sharply from record highs after the release, finding support at the 30-hour exponential moving average (EMA30, light purple). Source: xStation5

