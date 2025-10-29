BREAKING: SPA35 ticks down on lower-than-expected GDP in Spain 🇪🇸 📉

- Spanish GDP growth rate slows down more than expected.
- SPA35 trades in the red for the first time in 5 sessions.
09:00 AM BST, Spain - GDP data:
-
Spanish GDP (Q3): actual 2.8% YoY; forecast 3.0% YoY; previous 3.1% YoY;
-
Spanish GDP (Q3): actual 0.6% QoQ; forecast 0.6% QoQ; previous 0.8% QoQ;
Source: xStation5
Daily summary: Sentiments on Wall Street stall at the end of the week🗽US Dollar gains
US100 loses 0.5% 📉Meta shares decline extends on AI CAPEX worries & Deutsche Bank remarks
Fed's Bostic and Hammack comment the US monetary policy 🔍Divided Fed?
Scott Bessent sums up the US trade deal with China🗽What will change?
