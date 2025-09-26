Read more
BREAKING Spanish GDP Data Exceeds Expectations

09:01 26 September 2025

Key Data:

  • GDP (q/q) (Q2): 0.8% (forecast 0.7%; previous 0.6%)

  • GDP (y/y): 3.1% (forecast 2.8%; previous 2.8%)

The GDP reading from Spain positively surprised the market. Analysts expected slightly lower results, but the Spanish economy revived in the second quarter, showing solid growth compared to the previous period.

 

Source: xStation5

