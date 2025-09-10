Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

BREAKING: Strong Increase in U.S. Crude Oil Inventories

15:31 10 September 2025

Key Data:

  • Oil inventories: 3.94 mb (forecast: - 1mb; prior: 2.42mb)
  • Gasoline: 1.46 mb (forecast: -0.2 mb; prior: -3.8mb)
  • Distillates: 4.7mb (forecast: 0.1mb; prior: 1.68mb)

Crude oil inventories according to the DOE increased last week by 3.94 million barrels (expectations were for a decline of 1 million barrels, previously there was an increase of 2.42 million barrels). Gasoline inventories rose by 1.46 million barrels (expectations were for a decline of 0.2 million barrels, previously there was a decrease of 3.8 million barrels). Meanwhile, distillate inventories increased by 4.72 million barrels (expectations were for a slight rise of 0.1 million barrels, previously there was an increase of 1.68 million barrels).

 

Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

11.09.2025
18:53

Daily summary: Indices at ATH, dollar weakens 💲

U.S. stock indices are gaining to record highs. The US500 is up 0.80% to 6,590 points, the US100 is up 0.70% and surpasses the 24,000-point level,...

 18:08

Micron gains 10% on stronger outlook 🚀

Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks...

 18:04

Bitcoin jumps above $114k on weaker US dollar and optimism on Wall Street 📈

Bitcoin gains today another 0.5% rising above $114k and approaching an important zone near $115k. The US Dollar loses after the weak US jobless claims...
More news

Join over 1.7 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app