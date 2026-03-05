BREAKING: Stronger-than-expected decline in US gas inventories

NATGAS gains after the publication of EIA data, which showed a larger-than-expected decline in US gas inventories: -132 Bcf against a forecast of -124 Bcf (previously -52 Bcf). The faster decline in inventories supports prices, as it suggests a tighter supply-demand balance at the end of the winter season. The market may now pay closer attention to subsequent weekly readings and weather forecasts in terms of the pace of inventory rebuilding.

