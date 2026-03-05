BREAKING: Stronger-than-expected decline in US gas inventories

Daily summary: Indices and crypto decline amid rising oil prices 🚩 Gold and the US dollar move higher
Oil surges 11% amid escalating Middle-East conflict 📈VIX gains driven by fear on Wall Street
Bitcoin loses the momentum again 📉Ethereum slides 5%
Three markets to watch next week (06.03.2026)
