BREAKING: Super Micro Computer slides after US Justice Deparment probe

The U.S. Department of Justice intends to launch an investigation into the Super Micro Computer (SMCI.US) company, the Wall Street Journal reported. Super Micro ex-employee accused AI-server maker of accounting violations. According to the WSJ, the government took an interest in the company after Hindenburg Research took a short position on the company's stock citing, among other things, just deliberate accounting omissions. The company's shares lost 8% in 2 minutes after the news was published.

