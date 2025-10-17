BREAKING: Sweden's Unemployment Rate Slightly Decreases

Unemployment Rate Slightly Down Compared to Previous Reading
Key Data:
- Unemployment rate for September – current: 8.3%; previous: 8.4%
Sweden’s unemployment rate stood at 8.3% in September, marking a 0.1 percentage point decrease compared to the previous month, when it was 8.4%. Although the change is minor, it may indicate a slight improvement in labor market conditions. However, the high unemployment rate remains a significant challenge for the Swedish economy.
