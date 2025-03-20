BREAKING: Swedish Riksbank keeps rates unchanged

08:30 AM GMT, Sweden - Riksbank Interest Rate Decision actual 2,25%; forecast 2,25%; previous 2,25%; Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Recent inflation suprirsed hasn't been followed by any interest rate surprise in Sweden. For a third consecutive month, Riksbank kept its key rate unchanged, underlining the doublesided risks regarding inflation. EURSEK ticked lower at the annoucement and is now coming back where it started the hour. Source: xStation5

