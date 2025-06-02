Read more
BREAKING: Swiss GDP higher than expected on exports 📈 CHF extends gains

08:05 2 June 2025

08:00 AM BST, Switzerland - GDP data:

  • GDP (Q1): actual 0.5% QoQ; forecast 0.4% QoQ; previous 0.3% QoQ;
  • GDP (Q1): actual 2.0% YoY; forecast 1.5% YoY; previous 1.6% YoY;
 

The Swiss frank has further appreciated against US dollar, following the release of better-than-expected GDP data. However, the growth was fueled by the strong increase in exports to the US prior to tariffs going into effect.

Since Friday, CHF is supported by the flows towards heaven assets. Source: xStation5

