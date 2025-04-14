Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

BREAKING: Swiss PPI slightly below estimates 📉 USDCHF ticks down

07:37 14 April 2025

06:30 AM GMT, Switzerland - Inflation Data for March:

  • PPI: actual -0.1% YoY; previous -0.1% YoY;

  • PPI: actual 0.1% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;

 

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
 

Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

15.04.2025
07:17

Economic Calendar: CPI Data from Europe and the US; Citigroup and Bank of America Earnings

Futures indicate a mixed start to Tuesday's session in Europe CPI data from France, Poland, Canada in the background Citigroup, Bank of America,...
14.04.2025
18:41

Daily Summary: Tech Tariff Pause Reignites Market Hopes

Tech stocks rallied after Trump paused import duties on smartphones, computers, and other electronics, though he warned the exemption is temporary...

 16:43

Nvidia Announces $500 Billion U.S. AI Manufacturing Plan

Nvidia announced plans to build AI supercomputers in the United States, producing up to $500 billion in AI infrastructure domestically over the next four...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app