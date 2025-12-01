BREAKING: Swiss retail sales above estimates 📈 CHF gains widely🇨🇭

08:30 AM GMT, Switzerland - Retail Sales for October:
-
Actual 2.7%
-
Forecast: 1.2%
-
Previously: 1.8%
Real retail sales in Switzerland rose more than expected and the previous figure was revised upward from 1.5% to 1.8%. This steady rebound in sales following the late-summer to early-autumn slump helps ease concerns about a tariff-driven economic downturn.
With Swiss interest rates already at 0%, continued growth in consumer spending should help prevent inflation from slipping into negative territory, reducing worries that the SNB might resort to unconventional monetary policy tools. The franc strengthened noticeably against both the euro and the dollar, breaking its recent losing streak, supported largely by an overall increase in risk appetite.
Source: xStation5
BREAKING: oil muted after EIA data 📈
BREAKING: EURUSD ticks lower after slightly better ISM data 🔎
BREAKING: US PMI services lower than expected 📌
BREAKING: US industrial production within expectations! ↔️
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.