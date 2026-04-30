BREAKING: The Bank of England holds interest rates steady.

In April, the Bank of England kept the interest rate at 3.75%, in line with market expectations. The vote split was 1-8-0 (1 member voted for a rate hike, 8 supported keeping rates unchanged, and 0 favored a cut), compared to expectations of a unanimous 0-9-0 outcome. This indicates a single vote for tightening, which may point to rising concerns about inflationary pressures.
Source: xStation5
Source: xStation5
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