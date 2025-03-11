BREAKING: Trump hikes tariffs on Canadian aluminum and steel: CAD under pressure 📌

Donald Trump has instructed the Secretary of Commerce to impose additional tariffs ranging from 25% to 50% on all steel and aluminum imported into the United States from Canada. The dollar is strengthening following this announcement. The changes will take effect starting tomorrow.

Source: TruthSocial, Trump

Furthermore, Trump added that tariffs on cars imported into the US will increase significantly from April 2 if other tariffs are not lowered by Canada.

Source: xStation