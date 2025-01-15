BREAKING: UK CPI slightly lower than expected

07:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - Inflation Data:
-
CPI: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;
-
CPI: actual 2.5% YoY; forecast 2.6% YoY; previous 2.6% YoY;
-
Core CPI: actual 3.2% YoY; forecast 3.4% YoY; previous 3.5% YoY;
-
Core CPI: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.5% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM
-
PPI Output: actual 0.1% YoY; forecast 0.0% YoY; previous -0.5% YoY;
-
PPI Output: actual 0.1% MoM; forecast 0.1% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM;
-
PPI Input: actual 0.1% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;
-
PPI Input: actual -1.5% YoY; forecast -1.3% YoY; previous -2.1% YoY;
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
United Kingdom - Retail Price Index:
-
RPI: actual 3.4% YoY; forecast 3.8% YoY; previous 3.6% YoY;
-
RPI: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.7% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;
-
Core RPI: actual 2.8% YoY; previous 3.0% YoY;
-
Core RPI: actual 0.3% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;
GBPUSD experienced significant volatility following the data release and is now trading lower. This whipsaw movement reflects uncertainty among traders, with initial reactions to the data giving way to a broader bearish sentiment.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.