Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

10:54 · 5 November 2025

BREAKING: UK final PMI higher than expectations!

Key takeaways
Key takeaways
  • PMI data with a positive suprise

UK final PMI data for October delivered a significant positive surprise:
 

  • Composite index: 52.2 (forecast: 51.1; previous: 51.1)
  • Services PMI: 52.3 (forecast: 51.1; September: 51.1)

 
7 November 2025, 15:01

BREAKING: University of Michigan sentiment declines! 📉
7 November 2025, 07:16

Germany's exports and imports rise above expectations
7 November 2025, 06:56

Economic calendar: Canadian labor market data and FED speakers 🔎
7 November 2025, 06:41

Morning wrap (07.11.2025)

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Join over 2 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app