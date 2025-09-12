Read more
BREAKING: UK GDP estimate slightly higher, production data weaker than expected

07:03 12 September 2025

UK Manufacturing Production YoY Actual 0.2% (Previous 0.0%)

UK Manufacturing Production MoM Actual -1.3% (Forecast 0.1%, Previous 0.5%)

UK Industrial Production YoY Actual 0.1% (Forecast 1.1%, Previous 0.2%)

UK Industrial Production MoM Actual -0.9% (Forecast 0%, Previous 0.7%)

UK Goods Trade Balance Actual -22.244B (Forecast -21.9B, Previous -22.16B)

UK GDP Estimate YoY Actual 1.4% (Forecast 1.1%, Previous 1.4%)

UK Services MoM Actual 0.1% (Forecast 0%, Previous 0.3%)

UK GDP Estimate MoM Actual 0% (Forecast 0%, Previous 0.4%)

UK Construction Output MoM Actual 0.2% (Forecast -0.2%, Previous 0.3%)

UK GDP Estimate 3M/3M Actual 0.2% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous 0.3%)

UK Goods Trade Balance Non-EU Actual -10.158B (Previous -10.783B)

German HICP Final YoY Actual 2.1% (Forecast 2.1%, Previous 2.1%)

German CPI Final YoY Actual 2.2% (Forecast 2.2%, Previous 2.2%)

German CPI Final MoM Actual 0.1% (Forecast 0.1%, Previous 0.1%)

German HICP Final MoM Actual 0.1% (Forecast 0.1%, Previous 0.1%)

12.09.2025
18:53

Daily summary: Mixed sentiment on Wall Street before crucial FED decisions 💡

Sentiments on Wall Street are strongly divided. On one hand, the US100 contract is gaining 0.4%, and the US500 is up by 0.05%, while much worse sentiments...

 17:04

BREAKING: Pfizer and Moderna shares fall after reports in The Washington Post 🚨

According to the Washington Post, the Trump administration plans to link COVID-19 vaccines to 25 child deaths, which has caused alarm in the scientific...

 15:21

US OPEN: Market slows down after busy week

Today, Wall Street is characterized by an atmosphere of anticipation and slight unease. The main indices closed Thursday at new records, but today they...
