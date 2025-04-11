Read more
BREAKING: UK GDP estimates and industrial production higher than expected

07:03 11 April 2025

UK GDP Estimate YoY: 1.4% (Forecast 0.9%, Previous 1.0%)

  • UK GDP Estimate MoM: 0.5% (Forecast 0.1%, Previous -0.1%); 3M/3M estimate: 0.6% vs 0.4% exp. and 0.2% previously

UK Industrial Production YoY: 0.1% vs -2.3% exp. and -1.5% previously

  • UK Industrial Production MoM: 1.5% vs 0.1% exp. and -0.9% previously
  • UK Manufacturing production: 2.2% MoM vs 0.2% exp. and -1.1% previously

German Inflation

  • Final German CPI MoM: 0.3% vs 0.3% and 0.3% previously
  • Final German HICP YoY: 2.3% vs 2.3% exp. and 2.3% previously
  • Final German HICP MoM: 0.4% vs 0.4% exp. and 0.4% previously

 

There is little to no reaction on EURGBP after the data.

 

 

