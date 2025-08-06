Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

BREAKING: UK's construction PMI slumps unexpectedly 📉

09:35 6 August 2025

09:30 AM BST, United Kingdom - PMI Data for July:

  • S&P Global Construction PMI: actual 44.3; forecast 48.9; previous 48.8;

 

The pound is correcting slightly against the U.S. dollar, although it remains in a narrow range around 30-period exponential moving average (EMA30, light purple).

 

Market News

06.08.2025
09:19

Industrial production in Italy with unexpected monthly rise

Italian Industrial Production (monthly) for July came in 0.2% vs -0.2% and -0.7% previously. Euro slightly gains today versus the US dollar,...

 09:05

Novo Nordisk extends record decline losing slightly after Q2 results 📉

Shares of Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk (NOVOB.DK), known for its treatments targeting obesity and diabetes, opened slightly higher following...

 07:55

Economic calendar: Eurozone retail sales, EIA report (06.08.2025)

Today’s session will feature mostly smaller data releases, mainly from the Eurozone. The PMI data season is coming to an end, although a batch of...
