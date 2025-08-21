BREAKING: UK Services PMI outperforms, while Manufacturing drag worsens 🇬🇧 🔍

09:30 AM BST, United Kingdom - PMI Data for August:
S&P Global Composite PMI: actual 53.0; forecast 51.6; previous 51.5;
S&P Global Manufacturing PMI: actual 47.3; forecast 48.2; previous 48.0;
S&P Global Services PMI: actual 53.6; forecast 51.8; previous 51.8;
The British private sector recorded the fastest rate of growth in 12 month, with services driving the recovery of UK's economy after slugish spring. Manufacturing index, on the other, dropped to its 3-month low, indicating an even more rapid contraction of the sector. GBPUSD broke above EMA30 on M30 interval upon data publication.
