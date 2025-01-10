BREAKING: University of Michigan Consumer sentiment lower with higher Inflation Expectations

03:00 PM GMT, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for January:

Michigan Current Conditions: actual 77.9; previous 75.1;

Michigan Consumer Sentiment: actual 73.2; forecast 74.0; previous 74.0;

Michigan Consumer Expectations: actual 70.2; previous 73.3;

Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations: actual 3.3%; previous 3.0%;

Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations: actual 3.3%; previous 2.8%;

The January data shows a concerning divergence: while current economic conditions improved slightly (77.9 from 75.1), expectations deteriorated (70.2 from 73.3). The sharp rise in both 1-year and 5-year inflation expectations to 3.3% signals growing consumer anxiety about future price pressures, especially notable among lower-income groups. This significant shift in inflation psychology, paired with stable but subdued overall sentiment (73.2), suggests consumers are becoming more worried about long-term economic prospects despite feeling some immediate relief from cost pressures.

There was little impact on EURUSD, which started to hover around 1.025.

US100 continued the decline after data publication.