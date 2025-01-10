BREAKING: University of Michigan Consumer sentiment lower with higher Inflation Expectations

03:00 PM GMT, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for January:
-
Michigan Current Conditions: actual 77.9; previous 75.1;
-
Michigan Consumer Sentiment: actual 73.2; forecast 74.0; previous 74.0;
-
Michigan Consumer Expectations: actual 70.2; previous 73.3;
-
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations: actual 3.3%; previous 3.0%;
-
Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations: actual 3.3%; previous 2.8%;
The January data shows a concerning divergence: while current economic conditions improved slightly (77.9 from 75.1), expectations deteriorated (70.2 from 73.3). The sharp rise in both 1-year and 5-year inflation expectations to 3.3% signals growing consumer anxiety about future price pressures, especially notable among lower-income groups. This significant shift in inflation psychology, paired with stable but subdued overall sentiment (73.2), suggests consumers are becoming more worried about long-term economic prospects despite feeling some immediate relief from cost pressures.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
There was little impact on EURUSD, which started to hover around 1.025.
US100 continued the decline after data publication.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.