BREAKING: University of Michigan sentiment declines! 📉

16:00 - University of Michigan publications (November):
- 1-Year Inflation Expectations: 4.7% (Previous:4.6%)
- 5-Year Inflation Expectations: 3.6% (Previous:3.9%)
- Consumer Expectations: 49 (Expected: 50.3, Previous: 50.3)
- Consumer Sentiment: 50.3 (Expected 53, Previous 53.6)
- Current Conditions: 52.3 (Expected 59.2, Previous 58.6)
The newest publication showed a noticeable decline in customers confidence across the board, with the sharpest decline being noticeable in "Current Conditions". Data shown to be much worse than market expected.
At the same time, 1-year inflation expectation grew slightly - but declined in perspective of 5 years. Market has to account for much faster decline in conditions for customers than it was foreseen.
This publication is even more important during ongoing gov. shutdown which limits amount of available macroeconomic data.
