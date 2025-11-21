BREAKING: UoM report suggests a decline in inflation expectations 📌

03:00 PM BST, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for November:
- Michigan Consumer Sentiment: actual 51.0; forecast 50.3; previous 53.6;
- Michigan Current Conditions: actual 51.1; forecast 52.3; previous 58.6;
- Michigan Consumer Expectations: actual 51.0; forecast 49.0; previous 50.3;
- Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations: actual 3.4%; forecast 3.6%; previous 3.9%;
- Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations: actual 4.5%; forecast 4.7%; previous 4.6%;
BREAKING: Germany IFO slightly lower than expected 📌
The Week Ahead
Economic calendar: delayed US PPI and retail sales report this week 📃
Morning wrap (24.11.2025)
