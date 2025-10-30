Breaking: Update on Soybean - China to Buy 12 mt Soy This Year

- China is set to buy 12 million tonnes of soybeans this year and should continue purchases in the next 3 years at annual pace of at least 25 million tonnes
- China is set to buy 12 million tonnes of soybeans this year and should continue purchases in the next 3 years at annual pace of at least 25 million tonnes
Bessent announced that China will purchase 12 million tons of soybeans from the US this year, and 25 million tons each in the next three years. In 2024, the United States sold 27 million tons of soybeans to China. Production is less than 120 million tons. Soybean prices declined after the meeting between Trump and Xi, due to the lack of specifics regarding purchases. However, Bessent's announcements alone may not be enough to maintain positive market sentiment.
US100 loses 0.5% 📉Meta shares decline extends on AI CAPEX worries & Deutsche Bank remarks
Fed's Bostic and Hammack comment the US monetary policy 🔍Divided Fed?
Scott Bessent sums up the US trade deal with China🗽What will change?
CHN.cash under pressure despite positive Trump remarks 🚩
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.