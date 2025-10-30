Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

12:02 · 30 October 2025

Breaking: Update on Soybean - China to Buy 12 mt Soy This Year

Key takeaways
SOYBEAN
Commodities
-
-
Key takeaways
  • China is set to buy 12 million tonnes of soybeans this year and should continue purchases in the next 3 years at annual pace of at least 25 million tonnes

Bessent announced that China will purchase 12 million tons of soybeans from the US this year, and 25 million tons each in the next three years. In 2024, the United States sold 27 million tons of soybeans to China. Production is less than 120 million tons. Soybean prices declined after the meeting between Trump and Xi, due to the lack of specifics regarding purchases. However, Bessent's announcements alone may not be enough to maintain positive market sentiment.

31 October 2025, 18:35

US100 loses 0.5% 📉Meta shares decline extends on AI CAPEX worries & Deutsche Bank remarks
31 October 2025, 16:33

Fed's Bostic and Hammack comment the US monetary policy 🔍Divided Fed?
31 October 2025, 16:23

Scott Bessent sums up the US trade deal with China🗽What will change?
31 October 2025, 15:57

CHN.cash under pressure despite positive Trump remarks 🚩

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Join over 2 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app