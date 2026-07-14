BREAKING: US CPI data much lower than expected 📈 EURUSD gains

US CPI in June came in at 3.5% YoY vs 3.8% exp. and 4.2% in May (-0,4% vs -0,1% exp. and 0,5% previously)

Core CPI YoY came in at 2.6% vs 2.8% exp. and 2.9% previously (MoM 0% vs 0.2% exp. and 0.2% previously)