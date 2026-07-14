BREAKING: US CPI data much lower than expected 📈 EURUSD gains

- US CPI came in much lower than expected in both YoY and MoM dynamics
- Monthly CPI declined -0,4% vs -0,1% exp.
- EURUSD rises to 11-day high at 1.146
- US CPI came in much lower than expected in both YoY and MoM dynamics
- Monthly CPI declined -0,4% vs -0,1% exp.
- EURUSD rises to 11-day high at 1.146
US CPI in June came in at 3.5% YoY vs 3.8% exp. and 4.2% in May (-0,4% vs -0,1% exp. and 0,5% previously)
Core CPI YoY came in at 2.6% vs 2.8% exp. and 2.9% previously (MoM 0% vs 0.2% exp. and 0.2% previously)
EURUSD gains strongly after the report rising to the highest level since the beginning of July and Treasury 2-year yield falls 10 basis points to 4.18% as markets don't see the rising inflation as a basic scenario for the rest of the year.
EURUDS (H1 interval)
As we can see, EURUSD jumps above both EMA50 and EMA200, signalling the short-term trend change.
Source: xStation5
Time to test the strength of the dollar
What do institutional investors expect? BofA FMS investor sentiment hits its highest level since February
Economic Calendar: Wall Street awaits US CPI report and speech by Kevin Warsh (14.07.2026)
Morning Wrap: US Indices rise ahead of CPI and Fed Chair Warsh speech (14.07.2026)
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