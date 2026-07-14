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CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

13:32 · 14 July 2026

BREAKING: US CPI data much lower than expected 📈 EURUSD gains

Key takeaways
Key takeaways
  • US CPI came in much lower than expected in both YoY and MoM dynamics
  • Monthly CPI declined -0,4% vs -0,1% exp. 
  • EURUSD rises to 11-day high at 1.146

US CPI in June came in at 3.5% YoY vs 3.8% exp. and 4.2% in May (-0,4% vs -0,1% exp. and 0,5% previously)

Core CPI YoY came in at 2.6% vs 2.8% exp. and 2.9% previously (MoM 0% vs 0.2% exp. and 0.2% previously)

EURUSD gains strongly after the report rising to the highest level since the beginning of July and Treasury 2-year yield falls 10 basis points to 4.18% as markets don't see the rising inflation as a basic scenario for the rest of the year.

EURUDS (H1 interval)

As we can see, EURUSD jumps above both EMA50 and EMA200, signalling the short-term trend change.

 

Source: xStation5

14 July 2026, 12:34

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Economic Calendar: Wall Street awaits US CPI report and speech by Kevin Warsh (14.07.2026)
14 July 2026, 07:12

Morning Wrap: US Indices rise ahead of CPI and Fed Chair Warsh speech (14.07.2026)

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