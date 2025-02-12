BREAKING: US CPI reading much higher than expected🗽EURUSD loses

US CPI YoY (January): 3% (Forecast 2.9%, Previous 2.9%) US CPI MoM: 0.5% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.4%) US Core CPI YoY: 3.3% (Forecast 3.1%, Previous 3.2%) Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app US Core CPI MoM: 0.4% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.2%) Both headline and core CPI reading point to the higher than expected price pressure across the US economy. US dollar gains again despite Donald Trump remarks indicating that US interest rates should be lowered - just moment before today CPI reading. Markets price in less Fed easing this year after the CPI report; USDIDX gains, EURUSD and US500 are down. Source: xStation5 Source: XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance L.P. Source: XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance L.P. Source: XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance L.P. Source: XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance L.P. US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Source: XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance L.P. Source: XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance L.P.

