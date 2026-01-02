BREAKING: US December manufacturing PMI holds at 51.8; eases from 52.2 in November📌

02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for December:
- S&P Global Manufacturing PMI: actual 51.8; forecast 51.8; previous 52.2;
US manufacturing conditions continued to improve in December, but at a slower pace, as the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI eased to 51.8 from 52.2 — the weakest expansion in the current five-month growth streak. Output growth softened amid the first decline in new orders in a year and another drop in export sales, with firms citing tariffs as a key drag on demand and a major source of cost pressures. Although input and output prices remained historically elevated, both rose at their slowest pace in 11 months, while companies continued to build finished-goods inventories and reported falling backlogs. Employment strengthened, with firms hiring in anticipation of a better 2026, but survey commentary warned that production levels may prove unsustainable.
