BREAKING: US Durable Goods orders much weaker than expected 📉

US December 2024 Durable Goods Orders: -2.2% MoM (Forecast 0.6%, Previous -1.2%; revised to -2%) US Core Durable Goods 0.3% MoM (Forecast 0.3%, Previous -0.2%) As we can read inside the December report 'Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.3 percent. Excluding defense, new orders decreased 2.4 percent. Transportation equipment, also down four of the last 5 months, drove the decrease, $6.9 billion or 7.4 percent to $86.1 billion.' Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app US House Price Index YoY: 4.2% (Previous 4.5%) US House Price Index MoM: 0.3% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.4%) US CaseShiller 20 YoY: 4.33% (Forecast 4.24%, Previous 4.2%, Revised 4.23%) US500 (H1 interval) US500 gains only 0.1% ahead of US stock market open; still below EMA50 on H1 interval. Source: xStation5

