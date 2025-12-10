BREAKING: US EIA oil inventories lower than expected

EIA Crude Oil Inventories: -1.812M (Forecast -1.3M, Previous 0.574M)
- EIA Gasoline Inventories Actual 6.397M (Forecast 2.043M, Previous 4.518M)
- EIA Distillate Inventories Actual 2.502M (Forecast 1.15M, Previous 2.059M)
- EIA Crude Cushing Inventories Actual 0.308M (Previous -0.457M)
Despite lower than expected oil inventories change, gasoline came in much higher than anticipated by oil market. The WTI oil reaction to EIA report was muted, futures are still falling.
Source: xStation5
Daily summary: SILVER at a new ATH, EURUSD at its highest since October
NATGAS drops over 7% 🚨
BREAKING: NATGAS unmoved afer higher than expected EIA inventory draw
DE40: DAX slightly loses📉Carl Zeiss Meditec under pressure after earnings
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.