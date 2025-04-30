BREAKING: US equities sell-off after negative preliminary GDP in Q1 📌

01:30 PM BST, United States - GDP data: GDP (Q1): actual -0.3% QoQ; forecast 0.2% QoQ; previous 2.4% QoQ;

Real Consumer Spending (Q1): actual 1.8%; previous 4.0%;

GDP Price Index (Q1): actual 3.7% QoQ; forecast 3.1% QoQ; previous 2.3% QoQ;

Core PCE Prices (Q1): actual 3.50%; previous 2.60%;

PCE Prices (Q1): actual 3.6%; previous 2.4%;

GDP Sales (Q1): actual -2.5%; previous 3.3%; Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Q1 GDP came lower than expected. Moreover, US Q4 GDP growth was also revised down to 2.4% annualized from 2.8% in Q3, with consumer spending slowing sharply to 1.8% from 4.0%, and final sales excluding inventories plunging to -2.5% from 3.3%. The data shows a troubling domestic picture, with weaker consumption and a major drag from net trade (-4.83%), while inventories contributed positively (+2.25%) as firms front-loaded imports. Inflation indicators were hotter than expected, with the GDP deflator at 3.7% (vs. 3.0% expected) and core PCE at 3.5% (vs. 3.3%). Despite some expectations for soft data, the overall report was worse than anticipated, signaling underlying weakness ahead as consumption slows and inventories likely reverse.



This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.