16:09 · 6 November 2025

BREAKING: US House Speaker Johnson signals risk of longer US government shutdown

US House Speaker Johnson commented today that '(...) I am less optimistic about the shutdown ending.' Prelonged US government shutdown seems to pressure the US economy, increasing the markets' uncertainty. Futures on US Dollar Index (USDIDX) are down today after reaching major resistance level near EM200 (the red line).

 

Source: xStation5

7 November 2025, 18:49

Daily summary - Government stays shut, Market declines, crypto recovers
7 November 2025, 16:43

Extended decline at the end of a week! 🚨
7 November 2025, 15:22

US OPEN: Market extends decline at the end of the week
7 November 2025, 15:01

BREAKING: University of Michigan sentiment declines! 📉

