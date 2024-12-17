BREAKING: US industrial production below expectations📌

02:15 PM GMT, United States - Manufacturing Production for November: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast 0.5% MoM; previous -0.7% MoM; 02:15 PM GMT, United States - Industrial Production for November: Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Industrial Production: actual -0.1% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous -0.4% MoM;

Industrial Production: forecast 0.10% YoY; previous -0.29% YoY; 02:15 PM GMT, United States - Capacity Utilization Rate for November: actual 76.8%; forecast 77.3%; previous 77.0%; Industrial production declined by 0.1% in November, following a 0.4% drop in October, marking the third consecutive month of declines. Manufacturing output rose 0.2%, driven by a 3.5% increase in motor vehicles and parts, while mining and utilities fell by 0.9% and 1.3%, respectively. Total production was 0.9% below its year-ago level, with capacity utilization decreasing to 76.8%, well below the long-run average. Source: xStation 5

