BREAKING: US industry data slightly better than expected!🏭📈

15:15 - Industrial production in the USA, October:

Capacity Utilization Rate: 76% (Expected: 75,9%: Previous:75,9%)

Industrial production: MoM: 0,2% (Expected: 0,1%, Previous: 0,1%) YoY: 2,2% (Previous: 1,62%, Revision: 1,9%)

Manufacturing production: 0,0% (Previous: 0,0%)

US industry managed to slightly improve its capacity rate and overall industrial production, compared to expectations.

The biggest surprise was registered in annual terms. YoY production rose by 2,2% and previous reading was revised upwards to 1,9% (from 1,62%).

Manufacturing production remains stagnant, which is in line with expectations.

Market reaction to data comes out as muted.

EURUSD (M1)

Source: xStation5