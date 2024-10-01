BREAKING: US ISM Manufacturing slightly weaker than expected; price index drops

US ISM Manufacturing for September came in 47.2 vs 47.5 exp. and 47.2 previously, with price index falls by most since May 2023 The price sub-index dropped to 48.3 from 54 previously, much lower than anticipated 53.5. New orders index came in 46.1 vs 44.6 exp. and employment 43.9 vs 46 previously. US Construction spending falls -0.1% MoM vs 0.2% exp. and -0.3% previously Today US macro data clearly signal some weakness in the manufacturing sector, supporting current dovish Fed stance, pressuring US dollar Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

