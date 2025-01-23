BREAKING: US jobless claims slightly higher than expected 📈 EURUSD ticks up

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data: Initial Jobless Claims: actual 223K; forecast 221K; previous 217K;

Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 213.50K; previous 212.75K;

Continuing Jobless Claims: actual 1,899K; forecast 1,860K; previous 1,853K; This weeks' jobless claims came in slightly higher than expected, moving up the 4-week average for the first time in a month. US dollar gave up some ground against euro upon the publication of the data, relieving slightly the pressure of an overly strong job market, set in early January by a NFP report. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Source: xStation5

