BREAKING: US jobless claims slightly lower than expected

US jobless claims came in 227k vs 230 exp. and 231k previously
- Continued jobless claims surprisingly dropped to 1.838M vs 1.867 exp. and 1.868 previously
- Revised US labor costs dropped to 0.4% MoM vs 0.8% exp. and 0.9% previously; productivity came in the same at 2.5% higher YoY
Now traders await the US Services ISM report, scheduled at 3 PM BST. After stronger claims data, indices pare some losses after lower US ADP private employment change reading; US100 loses 0.45%.
