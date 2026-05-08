BREAKING: US Labor Market Stronger Than Expected, While Wage Pressure Eases. EURUSD gains!🚨

US: NFP Report

Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP): actual 115k (forecast: 62K; previous: 178K)

Private Sector Employment: actual 123k (forecast: 74K; previous: 186K)

Unemployment Rate: actual 4,3% (forecast: 4.3%; previous: 4.3%)

Wages (m/m): actual 0,2% (forecast: 0.3%; previous: 0.2%)

Wages (y/y): actual 3,6% (forecast: 3.8%; previous: 3.5%)

Why is this data important?

The NFP (Non-Farm Payrolls) report measures the number of new jobs created in the US economy excluding the agricultural sector, covering the majority of economic activity, and is considered a key indicator of labor market health. Rising employment signals a strong economy, while weaker job growth may indicate an economic slowdown.

The report also influences the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions, as a strong labor market can increase inflationary pressure, whereas weaker data may give the Fed more flexibility in monetary policy. In addition, NFP figures impact financial markets, including the US dollar, bonds, and equities, which react to results that come in above or below expectations.

In short, the report acts as a “thermometer of the economy,” helping investors and policymakers assess the strength and direction of economic growth.

US Labor Market Report (April)

Today’s US labor market data came in mixed, but the overall picture remains relatively solid. The biggest upside surprise came from Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP), which rose by 115K compared to expectations of 62K. This shows that the US labor market continues to create jobs despite elevated interest rates. However, the reading was weaker than the previous month’s 185K, suggesting a gradual cooling of the economy.

Private sector employment also beat expectations, coming in at 123K versus the forecast of 74K. This signals that companies are still maintaining demand for workers, although job growth is clearly slowing compared to previous months.

The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.3%, in line with expectations. Stable unemployment suggests that the US labor market remains resilient, with no signs of a sharp deterioration in economic conditions.

Monthly wage growth came in at 0.2%, slightly below the expected 0.3%, which may indicate easing wage pressure and could be seen as a positive signal for the Federal Reserve in terms of inflation. On a yearly basis, wages rose by 3.6%, above the previous reading of 3.4% but below the forecast of 3.8%.

The average weekly hours worked also surprised slightly to the upside, increasing to 34.3 hours versus the expected 34.2. Longer working hours often point to sustained labor demand and healthy economic activity.

Source: xStation5