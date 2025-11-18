Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

15:03 · 18 November 2025

BREAKING: US macro data weaker than expected 📌Orders revised slightly lower

USDIDX
Indices
-
-

US Core Durable Goods Revise MoM: 0.3% vs 0.4% exp. and 0.4% previously

  • US Durable Goods Revised YoY: 2.9% (Forecast 2.9%, Previous 2.9%)

US Factory Orders MoM Actual 1.4% (Forecast 1.4%, Previous -1.3%)

NAHB Housing Market Index came in 38 vs 37 exp. and 37 previously

USDIDX slightly loses after slightly weaker than expected US macro data signalling lower than expected monthly rise in Durable Goods orders.

 

Source: xStation5

20 November 2025, 13:32

BREAKING: Philly Fed lower than expected, manufacturing weakens but outlook improves 📌
20 November 2025, 12:57

JOIN LIVE: Nvidia Earnings
20 November 2025, 12:30

Breaking Down Nvidia Earnings
20 November 2025, 08:07

BREAKING: German PPI slightly above expectations!

