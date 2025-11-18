BREAKING: US macro data weaker than expected 📌Orders revised slightly lower

US Core Durable Goods Revise MoM: 0.3% vs 0.4% exp. and 0.4% previously
- US Durable Goods Revised YoY: 2.9% (Forecast 2.9%, Previous 2.9%)
US Factory Orders MoM Actual 1.4% (Forecast 1.4%, Previous -1.3%)
NAHB Housing Market Index came in 38 vs 37 exp. and 37 previously
USDIDX slightly loses after slightly weaker than expected US macro data signalling lower than expected monthly rise in Durable Goods orders.
Source: xStation5
BREAKING: Philly Fed lower than expected, manufacturing weakens but outlook improves 📌
JOIN LIVE: Nvidia Earnings
Breaking Down Nvidia Earnings
BREAKING: German PPI slightly above expectations!
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.