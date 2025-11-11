BREAKING: US NFIB Business Optimism Index slightly weaker than expected🗽

US NFIB Business Optimism Index: 98.20 (Forecast 98.3, Previous 98.80)
Data indicates that sentiment among small U.S. businesses — which account for nearly half of the American workforce — deteriorated in October. However, the scale of the negative surprise was relatively minor.
Daily summary: Wall Street tries to stop the sell-off 📌Gold down 1.8%, Bitcoin loses 4.5%
BREAKING: Canadian Wholesale & Manufacturing Sales higher than expected 📊USDCAD reacts
BREAKING: EU GDP data slightly above expectations! 📈💶
DE40: European markets extend decline
