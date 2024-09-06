BREAKING: 🗽US NFP report slightly lower than expected; unemployment rate drops to 4.2%. US100 gains 📈

US Non-Farm Payrolls for August: 142k vs expected 165k vs. 114k previously Private change: 118k vs 140k exp. vs. 97k previously

Manufacturing change: -24k vs. -2k exp. vs. 1k previously

Wage growth monthly: 0.7% vs. 0.3% exp. vs. 0.2% previously

Unemployment rate: 4.2% vs 4.2% exp. vs. 4.3% previously Wage growth came in much higher on a monthly basis, and the unemployment rate dropped slightly from 4.3% in July to 4.2% in August. However, change in non-farm payrolls came in slightly lower than expected, with -24k drop in the manufacturing sector. Overall, the report is quite mixed, but 142k jobs added in August is still quite strong result; US dollar and Wall Street indices gained in the first reaction to the report. Markets still see 50% chances for 50 bps Fed rate cut in September. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Source: xStation5 Source: US BLS, XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance L.P. Source: BLS, ADP Research, Bloomberg Finance L.P, XTB Research Source: XTB Research, US Bureau of Labor Statistics, Bloomberg Finance L.P.

