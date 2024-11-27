BREAKING: US PCE in line with expectations, personal income and pending home sales higher 💵

US PCE Price Index YoY: 2.3% (Forecast 2.3%, Previous 2.1%)
- US PCE Price Index MoM Actual 0.2% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous 0.2%)
US Core PCE Price Index YoY: 2.796178% (Forecast 2.8%, Previous 2.7%)
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
- US Core PCE Price Index MoM: 0.3% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.3%)
- US Consumer Spending MoM: 0.4% (Forecast 0.4%, Previous 0.5%, Revised 0.6%)
- US Personal Income MoM: 0.6% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.3%)
US Pending Home Sales MoM: 2% (Forecast -2% Previous: 7.4%)
US consumers data point to lower spending, despite upbeat higher personal income; pending home sales rises, while US PCE came in line with expectations at 2.3% YoY and 2.8% YoY for Core PCE.
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.