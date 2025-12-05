BREAKING: US PCE inflation in line with expectations 🔎UoM prelim data slightly higher

US PCE Price Index YoY: 2.8% (Forecast 2.8%, Previous 2.7%)
- US PCE Price Index MoM: 0.3% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.3%)
US Core PCE Price Index YoY: 2.8% (Forecast 2.8%, Previous 2.9%)
- US Core PCE Price Index MoM: 0.2% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous 0.2%)
US Real Personal Consumption MoM: 0.0% (Forecast 0.1%, Previous 0.4%)
- US Consumer Spending MoM: 0.3% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.6%)
- US Personal Income MoM: 0.4% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.4%)
University Michigan Sentiment Prelim (December): 53.3 (Forecast 52, Previous 51.0)
- University Michigan Expectations Prelim: 55 (Forecast 52.7, Previous 51.0)
- University Michigan Condition Prelim: 50.7 (Forecast 52.1, Previous 51.1)
University Michigan 5 Yr Inflation Prelim: 3.2% (Forecast 3.4%, Previous 3.4%)
- University Michigan 1 Yr Inflation Prelim: 4.1% (Forecast 4.5%, Previous 4.5%)
Economic Calendar: a calm start to an interesting week 🔎
BREAKING: German industrial production higher than expected 📌
Morning Wrap (08.12.2025)
Daily Summary: Wall Street ends the week with a calm gain 🗽 Cryptocurrencies slide
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.