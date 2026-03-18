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CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

12:34 · 18 March 2026

BREAKING: US PPI much higher than expected 🚩US100 loses

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US PPI YoY: 3.4% (Forecast 3%, Previous 2.9%)

  • US PPI MoM: 0.7% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.5%)

US Core PPI YoY: 3.9% (Forecast 3.7%, Previous 3.6%)

  • US Core PPI MoM: 0.5% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.8%)

PPI data came in inflationary which is not positive for indices on Wall Street, especially when labour market is weakening and oil prices jumps well above $100 per barrell. Futures on Nasdaq 100 (US100) are down after the reading.

 

Source: xStation5

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