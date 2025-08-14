BREAKING: US PPI surges above estimates 📈 EURUSD dips

01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for July:
-
Core PPI: actual 0.9% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;
-
Core PPI: actual 3.7% YoY; forecast 2.9% YoY; previous 2.6% YoY;
-
PPI ex. Food/Energy/Transport: actual 2.8% YoY; previous 2.5% YoY;
-
PPI ex. Food/Energy/Transport: actual 0.6% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;
-
PPI: actual 3.3% YoY; forecast 2.5% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY;
-
PPI: actual 0.9% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data:
-
Initial Jobless Claims: actual 224K; forecast 225K; previous 227K;
-
Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 221.75K; previous 221.00K;
-
Continuing Jobless Claims: actual 1,953K; forecast 1,960K; previous 1,968K;
Today's batch of macroeconomic data widely supports Fed's ongoing policy stance, pointing to persistent inflationary pressures and resilitent labour market. Producer prices came in largely above expactations, discrediting last month's significatly softer reading that initially suggested a limited tariff pass-throught. On the other hand, the jobless claims remain stable, with a total number falling more than expected.
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.