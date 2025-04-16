Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

BREAKING: US retail sales in line with expectations

13:31 16 April 2025

US Retail Sales MoM: 1.4% (Forecast 1.4%, Previous 0.2%)

  • US Core Retail Sales MoM: 0.5% (Forecast 0.4%, Previous 0.3%)

US30 almost 'ignored' retail sales reading which came almost in line with market expectations.

 

Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

17.04.2025
21:45

Netflix shares gains nearly 4% as company reports strong Q1 2025 earnings report 📈

Netflix (NFLX.US) reported first-quarter results that beat expectations on both revenue and earnings per share. The results show that despite economic...

 18:43

Daily Summary: more optimism driven by progress in negotiations with Japan and the EU 🔎📈

Indices on the U.S. stock market rebound slightly at the end of the session. Gains are driven by hopes for the first effects of bilateral talks between...

 17:50

US500 trades higher as hopes rise for US-EU trade deal 📌

Markets saw a slight rebound following optimistic trade remarks from President Trump, offering relief amid ongoing global uncertainty—especially...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app