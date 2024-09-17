BREAKING: US retail sales slightly stronger than expected. US100 gains

US retail sales data for August came in 0.1% MoM vs -0.2% exp. and 1% previously; revised to 1.1% (2.1% YoY vs 2.5% YoY previously)
- Core retail sales (ex-auto) came in 0.1% vs 0.2% exp. and 0.4% previously
Overall, today retail sales reading points to still solid demand across the US economy, and lower near-term recession odds. However, it may be a signal, that 50 bps cut may be too much on tomorrow's meeting. In the first reaction after the data, Nasdaq 100 futures (US100) gained, but erased some gains, as US dollar strengthened.
Source: Macrobond, XTB Reserach, Conference Board, US Census Bureau
Source: US Census Bureau, Macrobond, XTB Research
Source: XTB Research, US Census Bureau, Macrobond
