BREAKING: US Services ISM higher than expected 📈US30 gains

US ISM Services PMI Actual 52 (Forecast 51, Previous 50.1)
- New Orders: 56.0 (Forecast 51.1, Previous 50.3)
- Prices Paid: 69.2 (Forecast 69.5, Previous 69.9)
- Employment: 46.5 (Forecast 46.7, Previous 46.4)
US S&P Composite PMI Final Actual 54.6 (Forecast 55.3, Previous 55.4)
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
- Services PMI Final Actual 54.5 (Forecast 55.4, Previous 55.4)
As we can read in the ISM report, we can read: “The Prices Index registered 69.2 percent in August, a 0.7-percentage point decrease from July’s reading of 69.9 percent. The index has exceeded 60 percent for nine straight months, its longest such streak since 30 consecutive readings above 60 percent from October 2020 to March 2023.". Price indices across the US economy are still very hot, with ISM services prices paid almost at 70 point level (only slightly weaker than expected).
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.