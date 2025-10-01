BREAKING: US Services ISM is rising as expected but below remains below 50

Ke data:
New Orders: 48.9 (Forecast 50, Previous 51.4)
Prices Paid: 61.9 (Forecast 62.7, Previous 63.7)
Employment: 45.3 (Forecast 44.3, Previous 43.8)
Manufacturing: 49.1 (Forecast 49, Previous 48.7)
Although the main index is increasing as anticipated, the complete data set presents a mixed outlook for the U.S. economy. Inflationary pressures are easing somewhat but still remain at a very high level. More notably, new orders have dropped below the 50-point threshold again — after rising above 50 points in August for the first time since February. The employment subindex shows a hopeful rebound, yet it still stays under 50 points. The ADP report revealed a very weak employment change, and it’s likely that the upcoming Friday’s NFP report will not be released. Therefore, this is the current picture from the labor market data.
Daily Summary: US2000 leads on Wall Street📈Crypto and metals up, US dollar down
Bitcoin surges 2% approaching ATH levels 📈
BREAKING: China signals readiness for record investments in the US 🗽
Copper on the raise, close to ATH again! 📈🏗️
