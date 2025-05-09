Read more
BREAKING: US100 declines as Trump signals that '80% tariff on China seems right' 📉

12:33 9 May 2025

Futures on Nasdaq 100 (US100) loses in line with other indices on Wall Street as Donald Trump suggested that 80% tariffs on China would be right. Also, yesterday the New York Post signalized that next week tariffs on China will be eased as much as to 50% from 145% current level and markets hoped that finally tariffs will be much lower than 80%. We can see the increased selling volume on US100.

 

