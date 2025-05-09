BREAKING: US100 declines as Trump signals that '80% tariff on China seems right' 📉

Futures on Nasdaq 100 (US100) loses in line with other indices on Wall Street as Donald Trump suggested that 80% tariffs on China would be right. Also, yesterday the New York Post signalized that next week tariffs on China will be eased as much as to 50% from 145% current level and markets hoped that finally tariffs will be much lower than 80%. We can see the increased selling volume on US100.
Source: xStation5
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.